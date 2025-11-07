Assetmark Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $174.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

