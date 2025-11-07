Atria Investments Inc Sells 39,497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,497 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after purchasing an additional 500,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,151,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 434,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

