Atria Investments Inc Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

