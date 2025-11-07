Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hawkins Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWKN

Hawkins Trading Down 0.6%

HWKN opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 40.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.