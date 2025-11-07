Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hawkins Q3 Earnings

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

HWKN opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 40.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

