Atria Investments Inc Has $1.18 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after purchasing an additional 271,410 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 57.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,640,000 after purchasing an additional 222,537 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after buying an additional 204,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,944,000 after buying an additional 189,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8%

EXP stock opened at $205.54 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

