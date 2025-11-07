The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Middleby by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Middleby by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $120.06 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.57 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

