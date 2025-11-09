Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.3125.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

