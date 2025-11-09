Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 462.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
TTWO opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.20 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
