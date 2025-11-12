Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

