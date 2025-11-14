Reviewing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Journey Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dominari has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Journey Medical has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 1 0 0 0 1.00 Journey Medical 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominari and Journey Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Journey Medical has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Given Journey Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Journey Medical is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Journey Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari -36.01% -94.32% -78.21% Journey Medical -14.58% -42.71% -10.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominari and Journey Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $52.81 million 1.47 -$14.70 million ($2.37) -2.05 Journey Medical $56.13 million 3.60 -$14.67 million ($0.38) -20.24

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Journey Medical beats Dominari on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

