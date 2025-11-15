Allworth Financial LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

