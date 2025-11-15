Allworth Financial LP Has $960,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RZG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

