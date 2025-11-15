ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

