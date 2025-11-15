Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

