Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.7778.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $138.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

