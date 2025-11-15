Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

