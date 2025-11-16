Advantage Trust Co Purchases 525 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.