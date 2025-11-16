Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Corps Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.0% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $609.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

