Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

