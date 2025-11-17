Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $9,689,566. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.46 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.72 and a 200-day moving average of $706.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

