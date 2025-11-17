Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $12.29 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 245.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $209.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

