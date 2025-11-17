Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) VP Sells $622,379.08 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) VP Lisa Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $579.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average of $468.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

