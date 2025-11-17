Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,499 Shares of Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 48.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $8.71 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.