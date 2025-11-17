Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.04 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.