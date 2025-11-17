FY2026 EPS Forecast for Integra Resources Boosted by Analyst

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th.

ITR stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$694.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.85.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

