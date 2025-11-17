OTCMKTS:ZLDPF FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by William Blair

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.04. The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a current ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.