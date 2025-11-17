Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

