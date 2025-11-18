Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

