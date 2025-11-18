Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

