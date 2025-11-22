AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

