AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Boosted by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

