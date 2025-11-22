Q1 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Raised by Zacks Research

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

OTIS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,378,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,885,000 after buying an additional 603,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,594,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,419,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,377,000 after buying an additional 322,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

