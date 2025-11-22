Q4 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $7,600,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 37.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

