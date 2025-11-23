Analyzing Next Technology (NXTT) and The Competition

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) is one of 253 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Next Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Next Technology has a beta of 7.06, suggesting that its stock price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 26.93% 23.05% Next Technology Competitors -224.85% -66.74% -6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Next Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Next Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Next Technology Competitors 1991 10591 20876 583 2.59

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Next Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Next Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $3.59 million $21.55 million 0.19 Next Technology Competitors $2.16 billion $337.41 million -28.26

Next Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology. Next Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Next Technology rivals beat Next Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Next Technology Company Profile

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

