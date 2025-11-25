Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) vs. GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Head to Head Review

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgford Foods and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given GLG Life Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridgford Foods and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72% GLG Life Tech 788.59% N/A -71.19%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgford Foods and GLG Life Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.30 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.55 GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.97 N/A

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats Bridgford Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

