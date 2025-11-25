Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3750.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Similarweb by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMWB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Similarweb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

