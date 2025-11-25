Comparing Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Elong Power alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Elong Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Elong Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Elong Power has a beta of -3.02, meaning that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elong Power $390,000.00 33.96 -$30.11 million N/A N/A ESS Tech $6.30 million 7.75 -$86.22 million ($5.10) -0.49

This table compares Elong Power and ESS Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elong Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Elong Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elong Power N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -1,045.28% -592.34% -125.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elong Power and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elong Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 ESS Tech 1 5 1 0 2.00

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Elong Power.

Summary

Elong Power beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elong Power

(Get Free Report)

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Elong Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elong Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.