Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.4286.

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at $330,936.62. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,853 shares of company stock valued at $112,101. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 30.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $667.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

