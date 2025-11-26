A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Financial Analysis

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions and Rimini Street”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions $7.17 million 37.88 -$17.00 million ($1.12) -5.79 Rimini Street $428.75 million 0.82 -$36.27 million $0.46 8.33

Profitability

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rimini Street. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions -488.70% -86.58% -64.56% Rimini Street 10.10% -32.42% 4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 Rimini Street 0 3 3 0 2.50

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.17%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Risk and Volatility

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point. The company also manufactures and sells precision metal parts; provides retail automation solutions; and develops Fuel Tank Inertia Capsule System technology (FTICS), a vehicle device cover for the military and civilian automotive industry. In addition, it provides maintenance services utilizing the application of advanced engineering capabilities to the military and security markets, as well as develops related products for the civilian and retail markets; container leasing services; and maintenance services for complex electronic systems and products. It serves its products to grocery stores, hardware stores, household essentials, do it yourself (DIY) retailers, discount stores, warehouse stores, convenience stores, drug stores, duty free shops, and similar outlets. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

