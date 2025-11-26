Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s current price.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $424.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 106.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

