Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3517.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.
ADAP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
