Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3517.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 308,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255,980 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,956 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

