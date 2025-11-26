Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.59 and traded as low as $30.76. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 1,272 shares changing hands.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.