Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,272 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. HSBC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

