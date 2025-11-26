Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 63.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

