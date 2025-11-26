Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Alto Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.90. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

