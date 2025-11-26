Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Alto Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANRO
Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 0.1%
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.