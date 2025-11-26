Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.2083.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRME shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
