Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after buying an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,267,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

