JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Price

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,467.75. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $167,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,770.64. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $301,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

