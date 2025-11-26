Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $13.83. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.8450, with a volume of 4,077 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 92,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

