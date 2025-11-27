CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

CareDx Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 292.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.50. CareDx has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.